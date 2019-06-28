A Modakeke Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Friday remanded one Solaja Wasiu, 40, in prison custody over an alleged Canadian visa fraud.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ona Glory, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in April, 2019 at Ogunsua Palace Road, Modakeke, Ile-Ife.

Glory said that the defendant conspired with others now at large to defraud one Kolawole Joel, in order to secure a Canadian Visa for him.

He added that the defendant stole the sum of N260,000 property of one Kolawole Joel.

According to him, the defendant obtained the sum of N260,000 from one Kolawole Joel, in order to secure a Canadian Visa, knowing fully that he could not do so.

Glory stated further that the offence contravened Sections 383, 390(9), 419 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, who was not legally represented, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and fraud.

Magistrate Abimbola Famuyide did not take the plea of the defendant, but asked him to come with a written application for bail.

Famuyide ordered for the remand of the defendant in custody at the Ile-Ife Prison.

She adjourned the case until July 15, for hearing.

