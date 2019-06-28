Kogi State Governorship aspirant and controversial Senator, Dino Melaye has landed in Chicago, United States of America.

Melaye has posted photos of himself in Chicago on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to him, he is in Chicago for the Rainbow Coalition Convention.

The Rainbow Coalition Convention holds from June 28 – July 2, 2019. The convention is featuring presidential candidates, foreign dignitaries, elected officials, scholars, sports figures, television personalities, gospel singers, educators, grass roots activists, clergy, hip hop artists and business leaders and will be held in the neighborhood union halls, cultural institutions and churches.

There will be major events downtown as well.

The other leading presidential candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, have also been invited and are expected to attend and speak at various convention sessions.

“We not only need a new president, we need a new condition,” said Rev. Jesse Jackson, founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. “Everything we’ve fought for over the last 65 years is in peril.”

The title of this year’s gathering of one of the country’s preeminent civil rights and human rights organizations is “400 Years Later: Repairing the Damage Done, 1619 – 2019.”

The convention, which will include a delegation of more than 100 elected officials, students, diplomats, educators and business leaders from across Africa, is dedicated to the 400-year anniversary of the first documented forced arrival of Africans to English North America.