About $2,500 each in bonus awaits Kenya’s Harambee stars for beating Tanzanians 3-2 in the African Nations Group C match in Cairo on Thursday.

The Kenyans who had suffered much derision at home for losing their opening match 0-2 to Algeria on 23 January redeemed themselves when they came from behind at the 30 June Stadium, Cairo to snatch victory from Emmanuel Amuneke-coached Tanzania.

They will earn the bonus every time they win and progress in the tournament, according to reports

A brace from Kashiwa Reysol striker Michael Olunga and Cercle Brugge defensive midfielder Johanna Omollo kept Kenya’s hopes of progressing to the last 16 alive, consigning Tanzania to yet another winless year in the AFCON, a record they have been holding for 39 years.

The Standard said each Harambee Stars player has already pocketed Sh750,000 for attending the training camp in France before the continental showpiece. This accompanies a reported Sh900,000 given to each player for taking part in the tournament in Egypt.

“I want us to develop a culture where we have a financial plan and go ahead to actualise it. We want to stop talking about money issues every time because it spoils everything. We have made an agreement with the players and we will actualise it,” said Football Kenya boss Nick Mwendwa in April.

