By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Wanna know how to make money from the Internet?

Well, look no further, as television presenter, host, model, and philanthropist, Idia Aisien is here to tell you exactly how to do this!

In the latest episode of her vlog, “Diary of a TV Girl,” the award-winning

Nigerian and Cameroonian model, shares effective tips on how everyone can monetize the Internet and use it to boost productivity easily.

Watch:

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

