By Funmilola Olukomaiya
Wanna know how to make money from the Internet?
Well, look no further, as television presenter, host, model, and philanthropist, Idia Aisien is here to tell you exactly how to do this!
Idia Aisien stuns for Lancôme’s new fragrance campaign photos
In the latest episode of her vlog, “Diary of a TV Girl,” the award-winning
Nigerian and Cameroonian model, shares effective tips on how everyone can monetize the Internet and use it to boost productivity easily.
Watch:
Join the conversation