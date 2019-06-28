The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says improved presence of its personnel on the road and other public places is a major strategy to checkmate the recklessness of motorists on the highways.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, Sector Commander of FRSC in Anambra, made the assertion at the second quarterly retreat held for officers and men of the command in Awka on Thursday.

The theme of the retreat is: “Visibility as a Panacea for RTC and Fatality Reduction”.

According to Kumapayi, the mere sighting of the personnel of FRSC, which is the lead agency on road safety management, often has positive influence on the behaviour of motorists and other road users.

He said the command would consolidate on the safe motoring environment in Anambra and increase its presence on the roads for greater results.

“The regular appearance of FRSC operatives on the roads have created communication codes among motorists, which they use to inform themselves of the presence of personnel while on transit.

“This has led to loading adjustment, safe driving practices, hood driving posture, document profiling and complete parking of defaulting vehicles until patrol is over; these are the tight things that prevent road traffic crash.

“Visibility shapes altitude of road users, ensures development and sustenance of responsible driving populace and builds a new generation of safety compliant drivers and pedestrians,” he said.

Kumapayi, however, warned officials against indiscipline and the need for them to uphold the ideals of the Corps.

In his lecture, the Deputy Corps Commander, Christopher Kuje, Corridor Commander in charge of Benin-Asaba- Awka corridor, said visibility was a deterrent to bad traffic behaviour.

Kuje delivered the lecture entitled: “How to Improve Visibility in Anambra in line with 2019 FRSC Corporate Strategic Goals”.

He said that the FRSC would deploy every resource it had to make its personnel available on the road.

Kuje also urged personnel to be as professional as possible in doing their job with respect for the people and focus on overall safety.

He said the nation had lost some of its finest and productive citizens to road crashes and FRSC was determined to check crashes and fatality on the road.

“We are not frightening people but to make them to imbibe consciousness of safety as they move.

“We want to be seen on the roads, churches, markets, town hall preaching road safety so that at the end of the day, we can save lives,” he said.

Also, Mr Ben Osaka, Coordinator of Special Marshals in Anambra, said his members will continue to complement the efforts of FRSC to achieve its set objective in the state.

Osaka said the retreat was apt and have reawakened the minds of participants.

He said Special Marshalls were also visible as they are spread across the 21 council areas of the state.

“Visibility is a good deterrent, it makes people to be afraid to commit traffic offences and that is what we want to achieve; Special Marshals are visible, we are on the road everyday to tell motorists that they must behave well while driving,” he said.

The Deputy Corps Commander, Adeyinka Adedoyin, Head of School, General Studies, FRSC Academy, Udi, Enugu State, also delivered a lecture at the retreat.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

