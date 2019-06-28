Mrs Nkechi Eneh, the Executive Secretary of Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), has advised residents in the state against carrying out economic activities along flood plains.

Eneh gave the advice on Friday during a sensitisation campaign on flood in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

The executive secretary also advised against dumping of refuse in the drains and building along flood paths.

She said that the awareness campaign was sequel to the 2019 Annual Flood Outlook released by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

She said that the flood outlook identified the council area as one of the probable areas that would be hit by flood.

“The rains are here and flood is imminent. So, we are here to equip you with basic risk reduction measures,” she said.

Eneh advised the people to look out for early warning signals, adding that when such occurred, “those who reside in low-lying areas should relocate”.

She said that the agency would work in liaison with Enugu State Waste Management Agency (ESWAMA) to ensure that waste bins and incinerators were provided at areas they were lacking.

Earlier, Mr Sunday Ugwu, the Chairman, Enugu South Local Government Area, said that the council would soon come up with a task force against the blockage of drains.

Ugwu said that the council had witnessed its fair share of flood disaster, adding that a resident of the area lost her life following a recent downpour.

The chairman said that he would instruct head teachers of public primary schools to monitor the weather condition before releasing their pupils after school.

Mr Chukwuma Ibik, a resident of the area, appealed for government intervention on building on flood plains.

Ibik said that while efforts needed to be made to open blocked drains, a task force should check indiscriminate dumping of refuse along flood plains, especially during a downpour.

The highlight of the programme was a one-minute silence observed in the honour of a woman that was killed following a recent downpour in the area.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

