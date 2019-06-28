An education expert and partner, Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE), Mr. David Afolayan has identified a wide gap between resources and capacity in the education sector.

To bridge the gap, he reasoned, all stakeholders must be united on the imperative of training and retraining of personnel in the industry as, according to him, the sector is pervaded with less competent hands.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the expert spoke at a workshop for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) teachers in Oyo State.

According to him “there is a global need for more and better interventions in the education sector.”

” The world is now approaching education through practical methods.

“There is a gap between resources and capabilities of teachers from what we see; fake and unqualified teachers abound.

“The qualified ones need training and re-training, that is what the GLOBE workshop addresses.

“Our focus is on both the public and private schools so that teachers are better equipped to teach STEM subjects to students, ” Afolayan concluded.

