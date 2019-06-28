Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office on Friday arrested eight suspected internet fraudsters at their hideout in Ukpenu Community Ekpoma, Edo State.

The suspects were arrested in an early morning raid sequel to intelligence gathering by the Commission.



The suspects who are between the ages of 22 – 35 are Udaze Sylvester, Bassey Ibrahim, Nelson Aimieyekagbon, Felix Joshua, Udo Omoiyabra, Ikpomnwonsa Raymond, Endurance Adedugba and Abdulhakeem Ahmed.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include lap top computers, mobile Phones, flash drives and internet modems. The arrest of the fraudsters is one in the series by operatives of the Commission in line with the directive of the acting Executive Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu to rid the entire country of internet fraud and cyber crime. The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon investigations are completed.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

