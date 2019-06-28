Justice S.M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna, on Friday ordered the final forfeiture of the sum of N49,000,000 to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The money was intercepted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna Zonal Office, on March 14, 2017 at the Kaduna International Airport.

The money, all mint, stashed in five large 150 kilogramme coloured sacks, was intercepted by EFCC Operatives following an intelligence report received by the zone.

The final forfeiture order followed a motion on notice brought by the EFCC through prosecution counsels, Joshua Saidi and Onyeka Ekweozor.

After obtaining an interim forfeiture order, some persons showed up and claimed to be the owners of the abandoned money.

They further filed a counter affidavit against the Commission’s motion for the final forfeiture in suit No: FHC/KD/CS/32/17 between Oyebanji Olaitan Steve & others Vs EFCC. Consequently, the court ordered for oral evidence to be taken as there were conflicts in the various affidavits filed by the parties.

In his ruling, Justice Shuaibu granted the EFCC motion for the final forfeiture of the sum as he dismissed the claims of the applicants.

