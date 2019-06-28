The Nigerian Army has called for the support of Nigerians in its efforts to ensure peace, security, and protection of lives and property.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai made the call in Maiduguri on Friday at a news conference to herald 2019 combined Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) Combat Support Arms Training Week.

Both events are due to take place in Lagos between July 1 and July 6.

Buratai noted that the army had been making progress toward the development of the nation.

He, therefore, urged the people and media, in particular, should desist from negative report capable of breaching the peace.

“we assure all Nigerians that the Nigerian army will continue to work hard and collaboration with other security agencies toward ensuring peace and security of our citizens.

The theme of the 2019 NADCEL is “Professionally responsive soldiering: A panacea for successful military operations.”

