The Deputy Speaker, House of Representative, Ahmed Idris Wase, has appointed Dr Aminu Malle as his Chief of Staff. He also appointed Mohammed Umar-Puma as his press secretary.

Malle, who hails from Taraba, holds a Ph.D in Animal Production and Management from the Federal University of Technology Yola.

He was a Lecturer at the Taraba State College of Agriculture from 1998 until his appointment as Sole Administrator, Jalingo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state in 2004.

In 2005, he was appointed state’s Commissioner, Ministry of Transport and Aviation.

He was later appointed Special Assistant to the state Governor on Local Governement Affairs in September 2007.

Malle was elected member of the House of Representatives in 2011 representing Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency, a position he held until June 19, 2019.

He is a seasoned public servant, academician and lawmaker who has won many distinguished awards, and he is married with children.

Also, Umar-Puma, until his appointment, was Peoples Daily Newspaper’s reporter in the House of Representatives and chaired the House of Representatives Press Corps.

The deputy speaker also approved the appointment of Special Advisers and Assistants to work in his office.

They are Nanven Nimfel (Special Adviser, Political Affairs), Mohammed Abdu (Special Adviser, Budget and Financial Matters), Lumumba Adeh (Special Assistant, Former Members Liaison) and Sama’ila Mohammed (Special Assistant, Economic Matters).

Others are Suleiman Tanimu (Special Assistant, Investment), Godfrey Gaiya (Special Assistant, International Affairs and Diplomacy), Alancha Ichukwu (Special Assistant, Youth Mobilisation CSOs), Ibrahim Ibrahim (Personal Photographer and Special Assistant, New Media) and Dr Adebukola Ajaja (Special Assistant, Women in Parliament).

According to the statement, all the appointments take immediate effect.

