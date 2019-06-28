American singer Chris Brown has dropped his ninth studio album, called Indigo.Thirty year-old Brown announced the double album in a tweet on Friday morning to his 30.5 million followers around the world.

#INDIGO THE ALBUM IS AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE NOW! Thank you to all my fans for the support and love. I MIGHT GO LIVE TODAY ON MY INSTAGRAM!. 🔮❤️🙏 #IndigoSeason https://t.co/p17gsHHrnz — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) June 28, 2019

The 32-tracker is already being touted as blockbuster for the summer.

It includes two discs and three bonus tracks. And it is the second instance of Brown dropping a double album (the first being Heartbreak on a Full Moon back in 2017).

Also featuring in the album are Nicki Minaj, H.E.R., Lil Jon, Juicy J, Juvenile, Tyga, G-Eazy, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Gunna, Drake, Ink, Justin Bieber, Tory Lanez, Trey Songz, and Tank.

“It’s an eclectic mix of R&B, hip hop, and dance tracks that perfectly define who Brown is as an entertainer”, reported NotNewHipHop.

HotNewHiphop reported that during a listening party last week, Brown shared memories of being a high school kid with big dreams—a life that he now gets to live.

“”If y’all don’t feel the sh*t I need to know,” he said to the crowd of listeners. “I’m so thankful of the process to be here. I don’t even know so many years later.”

