Tosin Dawodu and Kafayat Omisore on Thursday in Abuja defeated their opponents to qualify for the semi-finals of the wheelchair tennis event of the CBN Senior Tennis Open Championship.

In the match played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, Dawodu defeated Foluke Shodeinde 4-0 4-1 to advance to the semi-finals of the competition.

Speaking after the match, Shodeinde told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) this was her third time of participating in the competition.

“I lost my quarter-final game to my other opponent due to his high level of experience.

“But My performance today was not the best for my expectations.

“I will go back home and prepare for the next edition,” she said.

On her part, Dawodu said: “the game was tense, her opponents played a brilliant game.

“But I was able to win the game due to experience.

“My opponents have a good game starts. She was even faster than I, but I was able to have a little edge above her.

“With my experience of placement, I was able to win.

“My target is to reach the final stage and, of course, once I reach the final I will lift the trophy.” she said.

In other games played in the competition, Kafayat Omisore defeated Achinihu Immaculate 4-1 4-0 to also advance to the semi-finals in the women’s category.

In the male category, Oluwadamilare Adewale defeated Kayode Alabi 4-1 4-0.

Also, Ukari Williams also defeated Akanbi Kazeem 4-1 4-0 to advance to the quarter-finals in the men’s category of the wheelchair event.

NAN reports that a total of N8.2 million is up for grabs as prize money in the 41st edition of the CBN Senior Open Tennis.

A total of 32 wheelchair players are participating in the tournament.

The Championship which started on Monday is expected to end on Saturday.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

