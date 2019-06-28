Burna Boy’s lover – Stefflon Don reportedly had a baby boy at age 17 although she keeps her family away from the public eye which explains reasons why details of her child isn’t in the internet space.

According to ES Magazine, Stefflon Don revealed how close she is to her son and said he would always want to show her off in school.

“He wants me to drop him at school so he can show me off. I’m like: ‘I’m not doing that.’ So usually I go with my PA and let her walk him in.”

The “Hurtin’ Me” star said she attended a play day at his school that was hosted in a local park and things got pretty crazy amongst her son’s friends.

“All the kids wanted their picture taken with me,” she admits.

