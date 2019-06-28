By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Tunisia played out a 1-1 draw with Mali on Friday in their second match at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Mali opened scoring in the 60th minute of the match by Diadie Samassekou. The Malian player scored an unbelieving goal direct from the corner. He curled the ball and it went straight into the back of the net.

Tunisia equalised on 71st minute of the match through a free-kick.

The free-kick was fired in by Wahbi Khazri and the ball inadvertently flicked off a defender and spinned into the net, leaving Djigui Diarra stranded.

Earlier on 5th minute, Tunisia’s Wahbi Khazri produced a decent strike goal-wards from the resulting set piece. His effort rattled the left post and the ball stayed out of the net.

On 33 minutes, Khazri got another chance to open scoring for Tunisia, but he failed to utilise the opportunity.

He found himself unmarked in a promising position after receiving a cross on the edge of the box and his attempt sailed a whisker wide off the left post.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

