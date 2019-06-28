By Akin Kuponiyi
The Federal High Court in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Friday ordered Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to pay the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, the sum of $10 million as unremitted revenue.
Details later…
Friday, June 28, 2019 12:01 pm
