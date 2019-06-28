Top Nigerian celebrities have been reacting to the rape allegations leveled against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), by Busola Dakolo, wife of Nigeria’s king of soul music, Timi Dakolo.

The celebrities have taken to their social media handles to comment on the allegations where Busola Dakolo revealed in an interview that she was raped repeatedly by the COZA pastor at the age of 16.

Hear what the celebrities have to say:

Don Jazzy

Thank you for being a voice for the many women that don’t have the courage to speak out yet. It is important we let our mothers, sisters, daughters know that you cannot be bullied for speaking the truth.

BankyW

This was so hard to watch. I am so sorry you went through this nightmare. But I am SOOOO PROUD of you for sharing your truth. You didn’t speak up for yourself alone, but for all the voiceless victims who have suffered similar horrors at the hands of predators like him. Sending love, light and support your way. We are standing by you and @timidakolo. God bless, protect and strengthen you. Stay strong. You are incredible.

Funmi Iyanda

I believe Busola Dakolo. Every word she uttered. There are many layers of power, politics, manipulation, and crime woven through her brave revelations. I expect that Pastor Biodun will go to jail or whatever the equivalent of that is in Nigeria now.

Daddy Freeze

Addressing this by 12 noon…. live on YouTube.com/daddyfreezeteaches

I will never undermine a woman’s pain and how she seeks her redress, in truth it hurts deeply

However, there is a question on my mind…….as Christians, is there any room for forgiveness in issues like these?

Toke Makinwa

This is our sister, let us lift her up in the light. All I see is a strong, black woman who beat the odds to survive the horror and nightmare of abuse. I am so sorry you had to go through this, I am so sorry babe. Thank you for speaking out, thank you for unlocking the door for others to do the same. Your Pain is not in vain, your pain will break the chains for other people who are in the dark. Well done. You are beautiful, I applaud your courage, I salute you for doing this. Guys pls let us come together and love on her, let us lift her up in love and stand by her. Let us stand in her shoes and speak out against injustice. Let the perpetrator face the law. Lawyers in the building let’s do this right. To watch your abuser daily go on unrepentant is the worst thing that anyone can imagine and @busoladakolo needs justice. Let the system work this time.

God will mend your broken heart,

God will heal your soul and protect you.

Dear @timidakolo God bless you for standing and speaking out even when you faced heavy criticism, thank you for being strong for your other half, this hurts so much, so so much and I pray we get justice. We cannot let this slide, let’s not stop at talking on Social media, let us use our network to get every victim the justice they deserve. If we don’t fight now, we have failed all the victims, we have silenced the voices that need to be heard too. cc @opetodolapo

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Busola Dakolo is a real superhero. I’m in complete awe of her strength!!! Bless you.

Reno Omokri

I have never liked Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA for reasons that I will not say publicly. However, I am mature enough to divorce my emotions and be led by logic. And I counsel those now condemning him to do the same.

The average Black African is easily moved to hysteria by excitable emotions. This is why it is ridiculously easy to manipulate Africans with the media Satan does his best work with such people, who can’t suppress emotion in preference to logic.

Think. Don’t emote. A pastor comes to your house early in the morning. He does not know who will open when he knocks, or who is at home. He knocks and immediately you open he pushed you to a chair and raped you in your pyjamas. Do people think?.

Even the most useless movie director won’t accept such a plot in a B rated Hollywood/Nollywood/Bollywood movie. A movie has to have plausibility. I don’t like pastor Fatoyinbo, but I won’t suspend my intellect because of my dislike of the fellow.

After he allegedly raped you, you kept quiet for enough time for him to go to his car and get a soda drink for you? It does not add up. My dislike for Biofun Fatoyinbo won’t make me become a slanderer by default. This story rings very false.

I am an advocate of morality. I publicly preach against premarital and extramarital sex. I pastored a congregation in Abuja for years. I will never, ever, support rape. But Satan is going about like a roaring lion seeking whom to consume!.

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is sleek. Too sleek for my liking. What type of sleek man will rape an underage girl in her parents’ house? while her siblings are at home. And then leave her to go get a drink from his car. Is this mass hypnosis?.

Do we Black African of the Nigerian variety think at all? Do we only exist in the soulish realm? I have a Masters in Law from England. The story cannot stand up in court. The story cannot stand up in the light of cross-examination.

I give you my word that if you gave satan 10 minutes to manipulate the minds of Nigerians, he will get a sizeable number of Nigerians to believe that Jesus is evil and the satan is good. We are too gullible, excitable and emotional.

