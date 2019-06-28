Morocco reached the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Ivory Coast 1-0 on Friday to serve notice that they are one of the sides to beat at the tournament in Egypt.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s 23rd-minute goal ensured a second win in Group D for Morocco, who move onto six points and join fellow heavyweights Nigeria, Egypt, and Algeria with a 100 percent record.

The win came after a polished performance by the North African side, one of the pre-tournament favourites but whose only success in the continental championship came 43 years ago.

The goal was brilliantly crafted by Noureddine Amrabat’s mazy run as he eliminated four players, before a short ‘no-look’ pass set up En-Nesyri for a left-footed finish.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

