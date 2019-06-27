Catalan Interior Minister, Miquel Buch, on Thursday, said firefighters are struggling to contain a wildfire in north-eastern Spain that has destroyed 4,000 hectares of land.

Buch, who spoke to Radio Catalunya said “hard night” made even worse by the difficult terrain at the site of the blaze in the province of Tarragona.

He said the fire brigade was trying to quell the flames from the ground, adding that helicopter and aeroplane were also used to spray water on the fire.

He, however, said that efforts to contain the blaze and resulting smoke have so far been unsuccessful.

The wildfire has been driven by high temperatures and strong winds, according to Spanish media reports.

He said that several homes in the municipalities of Torre de l’Espanyol, Flix, Vinebre and Palma d’Ebre have been evacuated.

Buch said the fire was threatening an area spanning up to 20,000 hectares if it was not brought under control.

