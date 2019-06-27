By Kazeem Ugbodaga

For controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, these are certainly periods and moment of joy. The actress was caught on video driving a motorboat on the Mediterranean coastline in Alexandria.

Dikeh is currently in Egypt to watch the Super Eagles matches and cheer the players to victory.

The Nollywood diva is being sponsored on the trip by Delphino Entertainment.

In the video posted on her Instagram page, Dikeh was having fun driving the motorboat on the Mediterranean sea in Alexandria, Egypt on a paid partnership with Delphino Entertainment.

She wished the Super Eagles a huge success in all their matches, saying “We cheering you to success today.”

The 33-year old actress has always been in the news.

Just recently, she granted an interview where she said she was now born again despite her seductive dressing and vulgar languages.

Dikeh had posted a video of herself in a show tagged: “Women’s World Show,” on her Instagram page.

She said she had done lots of work that had kept her in the minds of people today.

“It puts me besides the best artists today on TV, the best actress today on TV,” she said, adding that both positive and negative comments were bound to come, but that what mattered was that she was on every TV or platform.

“No publicity is bad publicity at the end of the day. I haven’t done work for a very long time, but I can tell you, I am one of the most relevant. I am born again by the way. My confident comes from the fact that no man can do nothing to me that God has not said would happen.

“My believe in God gives me so much confidence, secondly, I am damn beautiful; thirdly, I have got a great body; fourth, I have got money; fifth, I use my platform to help all the people. All these qualities about myself made me a very bold woman,” she said.

