Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has faced criticisms over the comment made in New York on Sunday at a Town Hall meeting with Nigerians over the insecurity in the country.

His statement was twisted, his office said. And it has provided the video of what he actually said.

A faction of the Afenifere group fired the first shot at Osinbajo for suggesting that some of the kidnappings were politically motivated.

“All the reports provided clear indications of failure of the state as the security forces are largely incapable or unwilling to safeguard the lives of our people against these criminals as we are not aware of any of them that has been arrested or is under trial at the moment just as all the Federal Government has done so far is to make excuses for the Boko Haram and Miyetti Allah groups that have been accused of so many crimes against the people of Nigeria”, the factional group said in a communique read by its secretary, Yinka Odumakin.

“It is against this backdrop that the meeting was scandalised by the opportunistic and provocative utterances of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in NewYork on Sunday dismissing the danger we are faced in Yorubaland as well as by other zones in Nigeria as being “politically motivated , ” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

