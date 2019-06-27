The Academics Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abuja chapter, has called on the Pro-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Alhaji Tanimu Maikudi, to ensure transparency in selecting a new Vice chancellor that will replace Prof. Michael Adikwu.

Dr Jude Ekanem, an official of the union, who disclosed this to newsmen in Gwagwalada on Thursday, said this would engender the development of education in the country.

“If the process for selection is transparent and allowed to run as provided by the law, a credible Vice Chancellor would emerge based on merit.

“Some Pro Chancellors do have interests in who become the Vice Chancellors of the Universities they govern.

“The union is worried that the Pro Chancellor might want to manipulate the process against the spirit of democracy,” he said.

Ekanem disclosed that the five-year, single tenure of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja will end on Sunday June 30.

According to him, a new Vice Chancellor is expected to take over by July 1.

He added that ASUU was demanding the Council to appoint a Professor from among the over 160 professors in the institution in the interest of peace and harmony in the University.

“The University is 30 years old and can no longer be regarded as an infant institution in the governance of its own affairs.

“All Federal Universities of its class have their VC’s appointed from within to fill the vacant positions as there is no reason bringing an outsider.

“One of the striking reasons is that only an insider would be able to hit the ground running and build on the modest achievements of the outgoing VC,” he said.

