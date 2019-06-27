Tristan Thompson shares sweet birthday message to Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian may no longer be in a relationship but the basketball player proves he still has a love for her.

Tristan Thompson sends a sweet birthday message to his baby mama, Khloe Kardashian via his Instagram page. He shared a picture of the TV reality star and their daughter True and captioned it;

Happy birthday @khloekardashian

You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.

Khloe and Tristan are not currently together after he cheated on her severally. Tristan’s birthday message comes as a surprise to fans, as their relationship has been very rough over the last several months. In January, it was revealed that he had cheated on Khloe with Jordyn Woods, who was a longtime Kardashian family friend. She was actually Kylie’s best friend before everything went down.

During last week’s episode on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe revealed that Tristan “admitted” to making out with Jordyn while they were at a party together.

