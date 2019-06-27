Sellers of sniper insecticide in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, are yet to comply with the Federal Government ban on the product.

The insecticide was banned following its alleged use in recent incidents of suicide in the country.

Checks however conducted on Wednesday by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State revealed that sniper insecticide was still being displayed in most shops for sale.

Mrs Maureen Igu, who owns a shop along Kafanchan/Kagoro road told NAN that although she heard about the ban but believed it was mere rumour.

“Forget that story, ‘na lie’, the product is sold everywhere as you can see.

“In fact, sniper moves market (sells) more than any other similar product that performs the same function,’’ she said.

Mallam Yahaya Nasidi, a dealer of agro-chemicals at Bauchi Street, said he was completely unaware of the ban.

“If the ban is true like that of codeine, authorities concerned should have visited our business premises and informed us to stop selling it.”

Nasidi said he recorded more sales of the product which was pegged at N500 each than most similar product due to its effectiveness.

Also, Mr Sunday Jalo, a dealer of insecticide in Kafanchan market who had displayed the product in seizable quantity, said it is also being used as mosquito repellent “because it is stronger and effective.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

