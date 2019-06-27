Reprieve has come the way of ailing legendary Yoruba actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro as the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has reached out to him with an undisclosed huge sums of money.

Director General, Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture, Ambassador Wale Ojo Lanre led a delegate to hand over the money to Fadeyi Oloro who is an Ekiti indigene.

According to Lanre, on his Facebook page, when Governor Fayemi learnt about the health challenges battling a thespian of note, Fadeyi Oloro, who is an indigene of Ekiti State and a native of Igbara Odo, he detailed a delegation from the Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture to visit him and ascertain the true position of his health status.

“The delegation was made up of the Director General ,Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture, Ambassador Wale Ojo Lanre and Mr Adebanji Oyinade Adelusi, Director, Culture and others.

He said the Ekiti State delegation coincidentally was joined by a team of another good spirited organisation, Women Arise, being led by Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin which was also heading for Odan Itele, a remote area of Ota.

“Mr Arowosafe was glad when he saw the two teams of both private and government delegation,” he said.

Fadeyi Oloro is known for his ‘powerful’ charms and incantations in movies. The words of the Ekiti state-born actor were fire. He became known from the fierce anti-hero role he played in old Yoruba television soaps; Arelu and Yanponyanrin.

Many people who, however, knew him claimed he is a very respectful man who exudes friendliness when he is not acting.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

