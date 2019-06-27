The Lagos State Police Command says it will begin screening of shortlisted applicants for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force as recruit constable on Monday. July 1.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Bala Elkana on Thursday said the screening woud begin at 07:30am at the State Command headquarters, Ikeja GRA.

He said invitations had been sent to the shortlisted applicants electronically indicating the date and venue of their screening.

“Candidates are expected to report at the screening venues on dates indicated in their invitations only. Applicants are required to appear in white T-Shirts and Short. Candidates are required to come with their original credentials and photocopies.

“Applicants are advised to check the notice board at their Local Government Secretariat for the list of shortlisted applicants and dates of individual screenings.

“The exercise is absolutely free of charge. Candidates are warned against corrupt practices. It is an offence to give money under any guise to the recruitment Officers as those found wanting will be dealt with in accordance with the law. For any complaints regarding the recruitment exercise, contact the Police Public Relations Department on +2349090003792. Together we can select the right candidates that will serve and protect with Integrity,” Elkana said.

