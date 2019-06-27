The Nasarawa State Government says the state is open to genuine investors for the industrialisation of the state.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state said this when the Permanent Secretary for Special Duties, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Festus Daudu, visited him in Lafia on Thursday.

He explained that his government would revive the state in the areas of economy, security and industrialisation in line with the vision of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Today, the government of President Buhari is working on three important areas of economy, on social justice which is the area of fighting corruption in the country and in area of security.

“I think within the last one month, we have had series of meetings, series of negotiations, all in the areas of security,“ the governor said.

While congratulating Daudu on his appointment as a permanent secretary, Sule described him as one of the most favoured sons of Nasarawa State.

He warned him against rumours while working with people in order to succeed in the discharge of his duties to the public.

Earlier, Daudu congratulated Sule on his emergence as the new governor and other elected members of the State House of Assembly, praying that God would guide them throughout their tenure.

He said the visit was also to support and encouragement the governor in piloting the affairs of the state.

“I am pleased to note here that your industrialisation of the state is in line with President Buhari’s agenda in economic recovery and growth plan agenda toward moving Nigeria to the next level.”

He urged the governor to deliver dividends of democracy to both indigenes and non-indigenes of the state.

Daudu called on all patriotic residents of the state to give maximum support to the governor.

