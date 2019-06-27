A 34-year-old man, Rasaki Fatai, on Thursday was arraigned in an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Fatai is facing a three count-charge of assault, malicious damage and unlawful possession of cannabis sativa.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

NAN reported that the Prosecutor, Sgt. Adewuyi Kolawole, told the court that the accused committed the offences on June 25 at 9p.m. Behind Stadium Omo-West, Osogbo.

Adewuyi said the defendant pushed the complainant, ASP Femi Adeniyi into a gutter while he was performing his lawful duties.

He said the defendant was in possession of cannabis sativa and he also maliciously damaged a short riot gunner belonging to the officer.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 356, 451 and 430 of the Criminal Law of Osun State, 2003.

Defense Counsel, Mr Taiwo Awokunle urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O Oloyade granted the defendant bail in the sum of 250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oloyade said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and swear to an affidavit of means.

She adjourned the case until July 29.

