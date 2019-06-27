A 22-year-old man, Maikasuwa Joshua, on Thursday was arraigned in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing N128,300 belonging to Mr Dehinsilu Olusola.

Joshua, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

NAN reports that the Prosecutor, Sgt. Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 16, at Balogun Estate Parafa in Ikorodu.

Famuyiwa said the defendant stole the money belonging to the complainant, Olusola.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 187 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr E.O. Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N60,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until July 25, for mention.

