Retired Justice Sidi Muhammed, the Emir of Lafia in Nasarawa State, on Thursday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of state indigenes into various federal positions.

Muhammed stated this when he received Mr Festus Daudu, Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, one of the appointees, in his palace in Lafia.

Muhammed, who is also the Chairman, Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, congratulated Daudu for the appointment.

“I must express my joy because you became a success among others who were chosen by the president. We are proud of you,” he said.

On his part, Mr Aminu Maifata, Chairman of Lafia Local Government Area, also expressed joy over Daudu’s appointment.

Maifata pledged total support to Daudu even as he described his appointment as a blessing to the state.

In his response, Daudu appreciated the Emir for his attention to him and his entourage, in spite of the short notice.

“As part of my joy, I decided to pay a visit to you and other traditional chiefs in your council including the governor of the state, Mr Abdullahi Sule.

“The purpose of my visit to the state today is to express joy over my elevation as one of the newly appointed permanent secretaries of the federation as your own son in the service to the nation,” he said.

He used the opportunity to urge stakeholders in the state to join hands to support the governor to take the state to the next levels of development.

Daudu urged the state government to strategies ways of involving investors in various areas of the state’s economy to create job for the teeming youths in the state.

The Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu is one of those also Nasarawa state indigenes appointed by Buhari.

