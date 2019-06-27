Troops of Nigeria’s 120 Task Force Battalion in Goniri, Yobe State have killed dozens of Boko Haram terrorists coming to attack the base in the town.

The attempted offensive at 6.33 pm on Wednesday was a gross miscalculation on the part of the terrorists.

“Troops …in a professional manner, tactically waited for the terrorists to close into the killing range and opened heavy volume of fire on the criminals who approached the location with 7 gun trucks and several other fighters”, said Colonel Sagir Musa.

“Consequently, this encounter/ambush resulted in the annihilation of dozens of terrorists, many fled with some levels of injuries and equipment were captured”, Musa said.

Musa said the troops seized five of the gun trucks, one Vehicle Blinde Leger, assorted quantity of ammunition and destroyed a number of motorcycles.

It was the second encounter in recent days in which troops have devastated the terrorists. In Mafa, the terrorists were also dealt a major blow by Nigerian troops in an attack on 24 June.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, who has been in the Command and Control Centre, commended the troops for the successes being recorded in recent times and urged them to sustain the tempo of operation.

