A 23-year-old man, Yusuf Mohammed, who allegedly cut off the head of his 14-year old wife, Safiat Yakubu, in Ekiti State has been remanded in prison.

He was arraigned at an Ado Ekiti Magistrate Court on Thursday.

Adjourning the matter till July 30, the Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, ordered the accused be remanded in prison custody, pending the advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP.

According to police prosecutor, Monica Ikebuilo, the accused allegedly committed the offence on June 16 in Ilasa Ekiti in the Ekiti East Council area of Ekiti State.

She said the offence was punishable under section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012, saying that the refusal of the deceased to move to the house of the accused after her bride price had been paid and the alleged suspicion that the deceased was having extra-marital affairs with another man were the reasons he allegedly killed her.

“The accused went to lay an ambush for her in the bush and cut off her head,” she alleged.

The prosecutor said the case file was duplicated and forwarded to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice, Punch reports.

