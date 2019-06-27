Davido has got his hands into gaming as he announces the launch of his own game called “30BG Money Run”

The new game is created with his character and named after his crew, ’30 Billion Gang.’

He took to Instagram handle, @davidoofficial to create the Awareness.

He wrote: ”My game is officially out.”

The DMW Boss added that millions of naira are available to be won by subscribers.

