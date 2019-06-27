The Cross River Police Command has fixed July 1 for the commencement of physical screening exercise for recruitment of constables into the force.

According to the statement issued on Thursday by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, in Calabar, all applicants are to visit the state Police Command Headquarters in Calabar to check their names and dates of screening.

Ugbo said that shortlisted candidates were to report to the state headquarters with the original and photocopies of their credentials.

The candidates are also asked to come along with evidence of invitation letter from Police Service Commission and a duly signed guarantor’s form and two recent passport photographs.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

