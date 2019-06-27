By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Kenya came from behind to beat Emmanuel Amunike’s Tanzania 3-2 to end their African Cup of Nation’s dream.

Tanzania scored the opening goal on 6 minutes through Simon Msuva. He was in the right place at the right time to get to the rebound inside the box and gleefully rifled the ball into the right side of the goal.

On 39th minute, Kenya equalised. Michael Olunga got to the rebound inside the box and fired in a stunning overhead kick, for a phenomenal finish.

Tanzania quickly made it 2-1 one minute later. An amazing individual effort from Mbwana Samata ended with a strike from inside the penalty area. He sent the ball precisely into the bottom left corner, as the Kynya’s goalkeeper, Patrick Musotsi Matasi was helpless.

On 62nd minute Johanna Omolo headed the ball home after a splendid cross to make it 2-2.

Kenya’s Michael Olunga scored the winner for Kenya and brighten their hope of a Round of 16. He latchesd on to a precise pass on the edge of the box and fired a low shot towards the bottom right corner that went in off the post.

