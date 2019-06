The Desert Warrior of Algeria have beaten one of African Cup of Nation, AFCON favourites, Senegal 1-0 to move into the Round of 16 in Egypt.

The only goal was scored in the 49th minute of the game through Youcef BelailiĀ .

It was a superb work from Sofiane Feghouli, who played a vital role in the build-up. He squared it to Belaili, who beat Edouard Osoque Mendy with a brilliant shot into the left side of the net to make it 1-0 for the Algerians.

Details later…

