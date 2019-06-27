Some football fans on Wednesday in Damaturu hailed Super Eagles of Nigeria for making it to the next round of the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON).

Goni Bukar, one the Super Eagles fan said in Damaturu that “Nigerians can now breathe some sigh of relief as our we have qualified for the Round of 16.”

Another fan, Bala Kolle, said although it was tough, it’s heartwarming that the Eagles carried the day.

“It was a tough one but in the end, we got what mattered most – the three points- and we are off to the next round”, he said.

On his part, Kenneth Philip congratulated the Eagles over their victory against Guinea.

“Congratulations Super Eagles for being the first team to qualify for the round of 16 in the AFCON, ” he said.

However, Musa Mingyi, a football enthusiast, advised the Eagle’s coach to strengthen his attack formation, just as he praised the defense and the midfield line-up for doing a good job.

For Umar Saidu, it was all prayers for the Eagles, expressing the hope they will maintain the tempo.

“I am happy we secured the points and I hope this will boost their morale in the subsequent matches”

