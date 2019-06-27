Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has queried the eligibility of Tonto Dikeh to declare herself as a born again Christian.

It will be recalled that Tonto Dikeh said she is a born again Christian while being interviewed on a show tagged: “Women’s World Show.”

Maduagwu in a statement via his Twitter account queried the possibility of Tonto Dikeh to be a born again Christian, citing her relationship with the popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, and her cosmetic surgery as a major hindrance to her claim.

He said: ”Is it possible for someone to be BORN AGAIN and still associate with those God label an abomination ?. Dear Tontolet for a good Christian, bad publicity can never WIN a soul to #Jesus, instead, it will drive souls away from receiving salvation.

”Tonto God clearly says in Deuteronomy 22: 5 that Bobrisky lifestyle of wearing a female dress, is an abomination to him. If indeed, you are a born again Christian, Ma, please why have you not stayed away from Bobrisky, Why? Or is it not the same Holy Bible that says in Jeremiah 7:23 ‘But this is what I commanded them, saying, ‘Obey My voice, and I will be your God, and you will be My people; and you will walk in all the way which I command you, that it may be well with you.

”Tonto Did you obey Gods voice by staying away from @bobrisky222 Also, dear Tonto Dike if God says in 1Corinthians 6:20 you were bought at a price; therefore honor God with your bodies. Please, can a radical for Jesus Christian honor God with his/her body by going for cosmetic surgery?.”

