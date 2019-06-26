The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara said it will challenge the Independent National Electoral Commission over some elective posts gifted to the Peoples Democratic Party, following the Supreme Court ruling on the APC primaries.

The state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Lawali Liman, disclosed this at a press briefing held at the party’s state Secretariat in Gusau, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all elective positions from the 2019 general elections in the state were earlier declared for the APC until a Supreme Court ruling nullified them all.

The court declared the parties with the second highest votes in the elections as winners.

“We held a meeting recently with the party’s National Chairman in Abuja who informed me that our party has a window to challenge the action of the INEC following the Supreme Court ruling that nullified our election in the state.

“Since the matter taken to the court centred on irregularities of primaries, we had 13 candidates for the state House of Assembly, three for the Senate and two for the House of Representatives”

“These were those who contested unopposed and the primaries did not affect them.

“INEC was too hasty to declare the party with the second highest votes because the exact directive of the Supreme Court was that the next party with the ‘requisite spread should be declared and by these, our issues were not taken into consideration,” he said.

Liman said that the APC was looking into the matter with a view to seeking redress.

