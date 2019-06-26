Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has said that the role played by women in nation building cannot be over emphasized as empirical studies confirmed that women make significant impact in shaping the society.

Speaking at the 2019 Women in Leadership Series organized by the Handmaidens Women’s Ministry Of RCCG City Of David at the Conventional Centre Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria-Island, Lagos, with the theme: “Leading Women Building Legacies”, Mrs. Sanwo-Olu said that women have been playing leading role in shaping the nation and this dates back to the pre-colonial era.

According to her, “In our role as leaders whether in the home, in the corporate world, in politics and so on, women nurture generations and create an enabling environment for our future leaders to actualize their potentials.”

While noting that the invisible work of women in the household, community building and conflict resolution which has significant human development implications, often goes unacknowledged, the Wife of the Governor stated that when given the right opportunity, every woman would see the bigger picture and understand how pivotal they are to the future of our society and nation as a whole.

She added: “When people talk about building legacies, they are usually thinking in terms of what they can do in their old age before they pass on. But I strongly believe that your legacy will be measured by what you do every day, all day to make impact.

“The most influential people, the ones who leave behind incredible legacies, live on in the hearts of the people they’ve touched along the way.”

She charged the womenfolk to have a rethink of what their role in life is, what legacies they want to leave for the younger generations and what they will be remembered for.

While commending the organisers of the event for their consistent role in motivating and positioning women to actively engage in activities that can foster national development, Mrs Sanwo-Olu stated that the Lagos State Government is determined more than ever before to protect the rights of its citizens, especially women.

