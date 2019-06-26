Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh says she is born again despite her seductive dressing and vulgar languages.

Dikeh posted a video of herself in a show tagged: “Women’s World Show,” on her Instagram page.

She said she had done lots of work that had kept her in the minds of people today.

“It puts me besides the best artists today on TV, the best actress today on TV,” she said, adding that both positive and negative comments were bound to come, but that what mattered was that she was on every TV or platform.

“No publicity is bad publicity at the end of the day. I haven’t done work for a very long time, but I can tell you, I am one of the most relevant. I am born again by the way. My confident comes from the fact that no man can do nothing to me that God has not said would happen.

“My believe in God gives me so much confidence, secondly, I am damn beautiful; thirdly, I have got a great body; fourth, I have got money; fifth, I use my platform to help all the people. All these qualities about myself made me a very bold woman,” she said.

