Tanzanian singing sensation Nasibu Abdul Juma, WCB Wasafi Records frontier popular as Diamond Platnumz, releases a brand new single entitled “Kanyaga“.

This is his third official single for the year, coming after the release of his previous singles ‘The One‘ and ‘Inama‘ featuring Fally Ipupa. Production credit goes to talented record producer, S2Kizzy.

Reports has it that the East African powerhouse is set to put out a collaborative effort with Nigerian vocalist, Teni the entertainer.

