Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the early hours of Wednesday raided and arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters in their hideout at No.15, Giwa Road, Barnawa High Cost area of Kaduna State.

The suspects, which include, six male and one female were arrested sequel to an intelligence report received by the Commission.

They are, Iyere Eromoseze Sylvester, 40, Uyiekpen Gabriel Etiosa, 21, Elimia John, 22, Eguasa Osas, 24, Osaohian Osas, 23, Faith Equasaogbomo, 33, and Terry Ogbudu, 25.

An identity card belonging to a Special Assistant of the National Assembly (House of Representatives) bearing Sylvester’s name was found during the raid.

Other items recovered at the point of arrest include, a Toyota Venza car, 18 exotic phones (iPhones, Samsung, etc), three Apple iPads, five laptops, two international passports, several SIM cards of various networks, two Mifi and several flash drives, 11 ATM cards, exotic wrist watches and an exotic variant of indian hemp (Haze).

They attempted hiding some of the items in the microwave, toilet water closet and bathroom sink.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.

