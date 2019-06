Peter Okoye has paid tribute to his music idol Michael Jackson on the 10th anniversary of his death.

The late music icon, who died on June 25, 2009 from drug overdose, is regarded by many as one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

Remembering the King of Pop a decade after his passing, Okoye wrote:

“10 years ago we lost an ICON. His legacy still lives on… We miss you dearly MJ #RIP”.

He also posted videos of him imitating his idol on Instagram.

