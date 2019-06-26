The Federal Government has assured athletes for the 12th All African Games in Morocco of adequate support that will enhance their performance at the Games.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Olusade Adesola gave the assurance after watching the athletics trials at the Abuja National Stadium on Wednesday.

Adesola said that ahead of the forthcoming Games, the Ministry has rolled out a lot of programmes to prepare the athletes for a successful and hitch free outing.

A total of 17 Sports including Athletics, Aquatic, Badminton, Boxing, Canoeing, Cycling, Chess, Gymnastics, Judo, Karate, Rowing, Shooting and Table Tennis are lined up.

Athletes for Taekwondo, Tennis, Weight lifting and Wrestling are currently undergoing trials at different locations at Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Yenagoa from June 24 to 29.

At the end of the trials, qualified Athletes will go into camp which will commence from July 5 and will run for 42 days before departure to Morocco on August 16.

The permanent secretary said that athletes will be made to undergo a Doping Test to ensure a free and clean slate outing for the country at the Games.

The event is scheduled for Rabat Morocco between Aug. 19 to 31.

