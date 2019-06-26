Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is not on the starting line for this afternoon’s encounter with the Syli Stars of Guinea in the second Group B match of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON championship in Egypt.

Mikel’s name was conspicuously missing from the list of eleven players to tackle Guinea today at the Alexandria Stadium.

The list of players released by Coach Gernot Rohr to face Guinea include Akpeyi, Omeruo, Balogun, Aina, Awaziem, Ndidi, Etebo, Iwobi, Musa, Simon, Ighalo, reports Allnigeriasoccer.

Nigeria head to the match after defeating Burundi 1-0 over the weekend while Guinea played a 2-2 draw against Madagascar.

Nigeria and Guinea have met 17 times in the past with the Super Eagles winning five, drawing seven and losing five.

The kick-off time for the match is 3:30 pm.

