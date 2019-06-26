A Lagos lawmaker, Mr. Gbolahan Yishawu on Wednesday, said Nigeria could be freed from drug abuse and illicit trafficking, if institutions of criminal justice, health and social services collaborate to provide long-lasting solutions.

Yishawu, a member of Lagos State House of Assembly,( Eti-Osa Constituency II), who said this in a statement in Lagos to commemorate the 2019 International Day Against Drug Abuse and illicit trafficking described the scourge in the country as a cause for concern.

The United Nations has recognized June 26 as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking while the theme for 2019 commemoration is “Health for Justice, Justice for Health.”

Yishawu, a former Chairman, House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, lamented that abuse of drugs had destroyed the lives of young ones and even adults.

He called on institutions and agencies, legally backed by the government, to swing into action without further delay and avert the “ugly” trend.

“The menace of illicit drug trafficking poses heinous threats to human lives, national development and security.

“However, the get-rich-quick syndrome among youths in Nigeria constitutes the various bane behind the practice of illicit drug trafficking in the state,” Yishawu said.

The lawmaker also urged all the arms of government to ensure proper legislation and implementation of laws that would rid off the society of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

He also advised Nigerians, most especially youths, to guide against drug abuse and move away from get-rich- Syndrome.

