The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Bayelsa Command, has arrested 105 persons while 27.35 kg of illicit drugs were seized in the area between January and June.

Bayelsa NDLEA Commander, Mr Abdullahi Abdul, gave the figure at a news briefing to commemorate the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Wednesday in Yenagoa.

According to him, the figure of arrested persons consists of 89 males and 16 females, while the impounded drugs include Cannabis Sativa, 32.125kg; Cocaine, 0.103kg; Heroin, 0.055 kg; Tramadol, 777 tablets.

Others are Diazepam, 5,223 tablets; Swinol, 187 tablets; Lexotan/Exol -5, 2,855 tablets and mixture of cannabis and alcohol, 33.28 litres.

The NDLEA commander said that drug users should be seen as those who have health challenges and, therefore, should have access to treatment and rehabilitation.

Abdul noted that the command’s Counselling and Rehabilitation Unit had successfully counselled 30 clients comprising 27 males and three females.

“There has recently been an upsurge of violent crimes and cultism in the state, and the use of drugs cannot be divorced from these acts of brigandage.

“Therefore, we shall redouble our efforts to ensure that these occurrences are brought to the barest minimum through proactive policing.

“We urge parents and guardians to monitor their children closely, not to involve themselves with drug abuse, which can destroy their future and destiny,” he said.

