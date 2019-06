A brand new single titled “If To Say I Be Girl Ehn“ is officially out by Tension Gang talented act – Magnito.

The singer teams up with the president of the Sweet Boys Association, Falz on the song. It serves as his third official single for the year, coming after the release of his previous singles ‘Adebayo‘ and ‘Genevieve‘ featuring Port Harcourt’s first son, Duncan Mighty.

Production credit goes to fast-rising producer, Juwhiz.

