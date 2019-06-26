The Lagos State Government, in conjunction with LASACO Assurance Plc is set to pay families of 197 deceased staff of Local Government and the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, insurance benefits.

Already, letters of insurance benefits have been presented to the families by LASACO.

The Letters, according to LASACO precedes the presentation of cheques to the beneficiaries of the deceased staff after verification exercise by the state government.

Speaking at the presentation of letters to the beneficiaries on Tuesday in Alausa, Ikeja, the Chairman of Local Government Service Commission, Mr. Babatunde Rotinwa stated that the presentation underscores the kind gesture of the state government for its employees.

He urged the families of the deceased to take care of the immediate family members left behind, while commending Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration for total commitment to the welfare of staff in the public service.

Rotinwa disclosed that the presentation of letters to the beneficiaries was the first step and a new approach in the verification exercise adopted by the state government for proper documentation before the collection of cheques.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Funmi Balogun advised the beneficiaries to use the insurance benefits that would be presented to them to advance the cause of the immediate family members of the deceased persons, especially their children.

She advised the beneficiaries to ensure that the children of the deceased staff did not end up being school drop-outs, saying that rather than spending on frivolities, the insurance benefits should be invested in the future of the children.

In his goodwill message, Dr. Ganiyu Sopeyin, SUBEB, who was represented by the Executive Secretary, Mrs Foluso Ajimotin implored the families of the deceased to be steadfast, courageous and have faith in God.

Ajimotin also commended the State Government for the kind gesture and for always prioritizing the needs and welfare of its workforce, saying that Lagos State remained an enviable reference point for good governance.

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director of LASACO Assurance PLC, Mr Segun Balogun, the Deputy Managing Director (Technical ), Mr. Biodun Rasaq, stated that the programme was a legacy that had been on for years and that the benefit was meant for the direct children and spouse of the deceased staff.

He thanked the state government for always paying the premium for its staff as at when due.

